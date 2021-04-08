Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund (NYSE:CEN) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $10.99

Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund (NYSE:CEN)’s stock price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.99 and traded as high as $11.50. Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund shares last traded at $11.46, with a volume of 4,234 shares traded.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.61.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th were paid a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.85%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 16th.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund by 120.1% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,850 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 2,101 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund in the 4th quarter worth $108,000. Clough Capital Partners L P acquired a new stake in shares of Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund in the 3rd quarter worth $216,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its stake in shares of Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund by 116.5% in the 4th quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 70,778 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $671,000 after acquiring an additional 38,090 shares during the period. Finally, Almitas Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund in the 4th quarter worth $417,000.

Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund Company Profile (NYSE:CEN)

Center Coast MLP & Infrastructure Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Center Coast Capital Advisors, LP. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets of North America. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating in the energy infrastructure sector.

