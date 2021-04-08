Ceragon Networks (NASDAQ:CRNT) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $3.43

Shares of Ceragon Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ:CRNT) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $3.43 and traded as high as $4.02. Ceragon Networks shares last traded at $3.88, with a volume of 775,940 shares changing hands.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of Ceragon Networks from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Oppenheimer raised shares of Ceragon Networks from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ceragon Networks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th.

The company has a market cap of $323.21 million, a PE ratio of -20.42, a P/E/G ratio of 8.08 and a beta of 2.03. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.43.

Ceragon Networks (NASDAQ:CRNT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. Ceragon Networks had a negative return on equity of 10.43% and a negative net margin of 5.72%. The company had revenue of $74.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.63 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ceragon Networks Ltd. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Ceragon Networks during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in Ceragon Networks during the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Ceragon Networks during the 4th quarter valued at $73,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Ceragon Networks during the 4th quarter valued at $74,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Ceragon Networks by 149.5% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 121,987 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 73,100 shares in the last quarter. 9.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ceragon Networks (NASDAQ:CRNT)

Ceragon Networks Ltd. provides wireless backhaul solutions that enable cellular operators and other wireless service providers to deliver voice and data services. Its wireless backhaul solutions use microwave and millimeter wave technology to transfer telecommunication traffic between base stations, small/distributed cells, and the core of the service provider's network.

