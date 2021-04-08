Cerillion (LON:CER) Reaches New 12-Month High at $490.00

Shares of Cerillion Plc (LON:CER) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 490 ($6.40) and last traded at GBX 490 ($6.40), with a volume of 8502 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 485 ($6.34).

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Cerillion from GBX 475 ($6.21) to GBX 520 ($6.79) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Liberum Capital raised their price target on Cerillion from GBX 470 ($6.14) to GBX 500 ($6.53) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.61. The firm has a market cap of £144.61 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.11. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 426.49 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 377.81.

In related news, insider Oliver Gilchrist sold 4,868 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 410 ($5.36), for a total transaction of £19,958.80 ($26,076.30).

Cerillion Company Profile

Cerillion Plc provides software for billing, charging, and customer relationship management (CRM) to the telecommunications, finance, utilities, and transportation sectors in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through four segments: Services, Software, Software-as-a-Service (SaaS), and Third-Party.

