CertiK (CTK) Price Up 5.5% Over Last 7 Days

CertiK (CURRENCY:CTK) traded up 2.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on April 8th. During the last week, CertiK has traded 5.5% higher against the dollar. CertiK has a market cap of $125.63 million and $26.43 million worth of CertiK was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CertiK coin can currently be bought for $3.41 or 0.00005855 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00001814 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001719 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.42 or 0.00071128 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $154.68 or 0.00265653 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.24 or 0.00005571 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $461.29 or 0.00792218 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $58,151.13 or 0.99869480 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.26 or 0.00017613 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $413.42 or 0.00710007 BTC.

CertiK Coin Profile

CertiK’s genesis date was October 24th, 2020. CertiK’s total supply is 101,777,739 coins and its circulating supply is 36,848,852 coins. CertiK’s official website is www.certik.org . CertiK’s official message board is medium.com/certik . CertiK’s official Twitter account is @certikorg and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The CertiK Foundation is a nonprofit, research-driven organization with a mission to give people the power to trust in the blockchain. By pushing forward the adoption of provably secure software, the Foundation hopes to raise the standards of security across space.CertiK Chain provides developers with the safeguards and flexibility to code with confidence, facilitating blockchain adoption for developers, and large enterprises alike. “

CertiK Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CertiK directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CertiK should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CertiK using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

