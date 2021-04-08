Chad M. Cohen Sells 10,000 Shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT) Stock

Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT) CFO Chad M. Cohen sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.95, for a total transaction of $409,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,294,183.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Adaptive Biotechnologies stock traded up $1.42 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $42.05. 1,476,771 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,024,389. Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. has a fifty-two week low of $24.27 and a fifty-two week high of $71.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.26 and a beta of 0.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $46.15 and its 200-day moving average is $52.52.

Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by ($0.04). Adaptive Biotechnologies had a negative net margin of 132.32% and a negative return on equity of 20.15%. The business had revenue of $30.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.08 million. On average, analysts forecast that Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. will post -1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ADPT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from $46.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 price objective (down previously from $74.00) on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Adaptive Biotechnologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.33.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 55.1% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,954,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,106,000 after acquiring an additional 2,114,378 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 21.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,337,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,105,000 after acquiring an additional 234,854 shares during the period. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC now owns 997,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,967,000 after acquiring an additional 4,610 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 867,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,298,000 after acquiring an additional 83,916 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,953,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.80% of the company’s stock.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Company Profile

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation, a commercial-stage company, develops an immune medicine platform for the diagnosis and treatment of various diseases. The company offers immunoSEQ research service and kit that is used to answer translational research questions, as well as to discover new prognostic and diagnostic signals; and T-Detect COVID for the confirmation of past COVID-19 infection.

