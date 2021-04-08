CHADS VC (CHADS) Tops 1-Day Volume of $2,731.00

CHADS VC (CURRENCY:CHADS) traded up 3.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on April 8th. CHADS VC has a market cap of $3.21 million and approximately $2,731.00 worth of CHADS VC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, CHADS VC has traded down 6.1% against the US dollar. One CHADS VC coin can currently be bought for $0.0678 or 0.00000118 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get CHADS VC alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.27 or 0.00055922 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.00 or 0.00022533 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000348 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.42 or 0.00083921 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $366.00 or 0.00634304 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001735 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0235 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.50 or 0.00030321 BTC.

CHADS VC Coin Profile

CHADS VC (CRYPTO:CHADS) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 12th, 2020. CHADS VC’s total supply is 60,409,539 coins and its circulating supply is 47,350,966 coins. The official website for CHADS VC is chads.vc . CHADS VC’s official Twitter account is @chadsvc and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The CHADS token is a social experiment with a deflationary coin utilizing a novel burn curve mechanism. The lower the price users sell or transfer CHADS, the more of their tokens are burnt. “

CHADS VC Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CHADS VC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CHADS VC should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CHADS VC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for CHADS VC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CHADS VC and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.