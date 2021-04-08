Chain Guardians (CGG) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $3.96 Million

Chain Guardians (CURRENCY:CGG) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on April 8th. One Chain Guardians coin can currently be purchased for approximately $2.07 or 0.00003560 BTC on exchanges. Chain Guardians has a market capitalization of $20.48 million and $3.96 million worth of Chain Guardians was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Chain Guardians has traded 15.1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Chain Guardians alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00001771 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001720 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.74 or 0.00071718 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $154.11 or 0.00264785 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.29 or 0.00005644 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $466.27 or 0.00801099 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57,838.05 or 0.99372695 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.62 or 0.00018239 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $410.19 or 0.00704754 BTC.

Chain Guardians Profile

Chain Guardians’ total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,881,803 coins. Chain Guardians’ official Twitter account is @chain_guardians

Buying and Selling Chain Guardians

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chain Guardians directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Chain Guardians should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Chain Guardians using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Chain Guardians Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Chain Guardians and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.