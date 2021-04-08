Chargepoint Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CHPT) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Chargepoint Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CHPT) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $36.80.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Roth Capital began coverage on Chargepoint in a research report on Friday, February 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research began coverage on Chargepoint in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Citigroup began coverage on Chargepoint in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer began coverage on Chargepoint in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cowen began coverage on Chargepoint in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company.

Get Chargepoint alerts:

CHPT stock traded up $0.05 on Thursday, reaching $28.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,970,712 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,926,416. Chargepoint has a 52 week low of $9.69 and a 52 week high of $49.48.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CHPT. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Chargepoint by 188.0% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 65,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after buying an additional 42,800 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Chargepoint during the 3rd quarter worth $390,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chargepoint during the 3rd quarter worth $106,000. Ratan Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Chargepoint during the 3rd quarter worth $3,284,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chargepoint during the 3rd quarter worth $231,000.

Chargepoint Company Profile

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the United States. It offers a portfolio of hardware, software, and services for commercial, fleet, and residential customers. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

Further Reading: Buy-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for Chargepoint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chargepoint and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.