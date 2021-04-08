Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Acquires 14,889 Shares of Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,299,500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,889 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.29% of Under Armour worth $19,337,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 6,635,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,742,000 after acquiring an additional 373,352 shares during the period. Personal Capital Advisors Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 1,956,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,115,000 after acquiring an additional 183,307 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,274,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,959,000 after acquiring an additional 36,212 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,237,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,424,000 after acquiring an additional 46,820 shares during the period. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 6,873.0% during the 4th quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 1,045,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,564,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030,951 shares during the period. 35.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Under Armour stock opened at $18.82 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.75 and a 200-day moving average of $15.21. Under Armour, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.37 and a 1-year high of $20.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a market cap of $8.56 billion, a PE ratio of -11.48 and a beta of 1.32.

Under Armour (NYSE:UA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter. Under Armour had a negative net margin of 16.60% and a negative return on equity of 7.96%.

About Under Armour

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth primarily in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose types to be worn in hot and cold.

