Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Acquires 4,506 Shares of ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 500,029 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,506 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.75% of ABM Industries worth $18,922,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of ABM Industries during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of ABM Industries during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of ABM Industries during the fourth quarter valued at about $58,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of ABM Industries during the third quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ABM Industries during the fourth quarter valued at about $89,000. 90.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ABM Industries alerts:

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of ABM Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. CL King lifted their price objective on shares of ABM Industries from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.50.

ABM opened at $51.12 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,554.72 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $47.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.80. ABM Industries Incorporated has a twelve month low of $25.99 and a twelve month high of $55.48.

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The business services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. ABM Industries had a net margin of 0.01% and a return on equity of 11.07%. The company’s revenue was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that ABM Industries Incorporated will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. ABM Industries’s payout ratio is 31.28%.

About ABM Industries

ABM Industries Incorporated provides integrated facility solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Business & Industry, Technology & Manufacturing, Education, Aviation, and Technical Solutions segments. It provides janitorial, facilities engineering, parking, custodial, landscaping and ground, and mechanical and electrical services; and vehicle maintenance and other services to rental car providers.

See Also: What is a trade deficit?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM).

Receive News & Ratings for ABM Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ABM Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.