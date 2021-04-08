Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 763,955 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,173 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.66% of Corcept Therapeutics worth $19,986,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 231,279 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,050,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares in the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. increased its stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 233.3% in the fourth quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. now owns 2,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 248,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,493,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 17,615 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $461,000 after purchasing an additional 1,818 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.44% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Corcept Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th.

In other Corcept Therapeutics news, Director Daniel N. Swisher, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of Corcept Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.74, for a total transaction of $143,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $143,700. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CAO Joseph Douglas Lyon sold 25,000 shares of Corcept Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.18, for a total transaction of $729,500.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $729,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 186,989 shares of company stock valued at $5,169,903. 16.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CORT stock opened at $23.32 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $25.20 and a 200-day moving average of $23.58. Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated has a 12 month low of $10.94 and a 12 month high of $31.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.20 and a beta of 1.04.

Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The biotechnology company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.01). Corcept Therapeutics had a net margin of 30.73% and a return on equity of 25.38%. The company had revenue of $85.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated will post 0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Corcept Therapeutics

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs for the treatment of severe metabolic, oncologic, and psychiatric disorders in the United States. The company offers Korlym (mifepristone) tablets as a once-daily oral medication for the treatment of hyperglycemia secondary to hypercortisolism in adult patients with endogenous Cushing's syndrome, who have type 2 diabetes mellitus or glucose intolerance, and have failed surgery or are not candidates for surgery.

