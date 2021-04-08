Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,676,743 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,864 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 1.74% of First Commonwealth Financial worth $18,344,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of FCF. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in First Commonwealth Financial by 68.3% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 138,206 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,070,000 after purchasing an additional 56,065 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in First Commonwealth Financial by 4.9% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 121,383 shares of the bank’s stock worth $940,000 after purchasing an additional 5,662 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its stake in First Commonwealth Financial by 14.9% during the third quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 98,955 shares of the bank’s stock worth $766,000 after purchasing an additional 12,797 shares during the period. Weld Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in First Commonwealth Financial during the third quarter worth approximately $225,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its stake in First Commonwealth Financial by 98.7% during the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 101,206 shares of the bank’s stock worth $783,000 after purchasing an additional 50,278 shares during the period. 66.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get First Commonwealth Financial alerts:

In other news, EVP Matthew C. Tomb sold 2,500 shares of First Commonwealth Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.50, for a total value of $36,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $747,750.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Brian G. Karrip sold 8,000 shares of First Commonwealth Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.69, for a total transaction of $109,520.00. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 23,000 shares of company stock valued at $303,395. 1.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

First Commonwealth Financial stock opened at $14.41 on Thursday. First Commonwealth Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $6.77 and a 12-month high of $15.56. The company has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.96 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.27.

First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.04. First Commonwealth Financial had a net margin of 18.68% and a return on equity of 7.42%. The firm had revenue of $94.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.34 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. Analysts forecast that First Commonwealth Financial Co. will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 4th. First Commonwealth Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.00%.

FCF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. DA Davidson raised shares of First Commonwealth Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of First Commonwealth Financial from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of First Commonwealth Financial in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $16.50 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Commonwealth Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. First Commonwealth Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.50.

First Commonwealth Financial Company Profile

First Commonwealth Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides consumer and commercial banking services to individuals, and small and mid-sized businesses in the United States. Its consumer services include personal checking accounts, interest-earning checking accounts, savings and health savings accounts, insured money market accounts, debit cards, investment certificates, fixed and variable rate certificates of deposit, mortgage loans, secured and unsecured installment loans, construction and real estate loans, safe deposit facilities, credit cards, credit lines with overdraft checking protection, IRA accounts, and automated teller machine (ATM) services, as well as Internet, mobile, and telephone banking services.

Featured Article: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF).

Receive News & Ratings for First Commonwealth Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Commonwealth Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.