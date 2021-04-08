Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Buys 26,726 Shares of MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) by 8.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 351,046 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,726 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.51% of MACOM Technology Solutions worth $19,322,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in MACOM Technology Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in MACOM Technology Solutions by 21.2% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,285 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in MACOM Technology Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at about $202,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in MACOM Technology Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at about $228,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at about $233,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.16% of the company’s stock.

Get MACOM Technology Solutions alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on MTSI shares. Barclays raised shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Bank of America raised shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $52.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Northland Securities upped their price target on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $45.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.80.

In other news, SVP Douglas J. Carlson sold 1,773 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.98, for a total transaction of $106,344.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 55,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,341,845.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Douglas J. Carlson sold 56,618 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.48, for a total value of $3,367,638.64. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 114,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,787,084.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 32.20% of the company’s stock.

MACOM Technology Solutions stock opened at $58.09 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $62.39 and a 200 day moving average of $51.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -67.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 2.32. MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.15 and a 12-month high of $69.29. The company has a current ratio of 5.07, a quick ratio of 4.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27.

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.04. MACOM Technology Solutions had a positive return on equity of 10.47% and a negative net margin of 8.69%. The business had revenue of $148.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.93 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

MACOM Technology Solutions Profile

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures analog semiconductor solutions for use in wireless and wireline applications across the radio frequency (RF), microwave, millimeter wave, and lightwave spectrum in the United States, China, the Asia Pacific, and internationally.

Read More: Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI).

Receive News & Ratings for MACOM Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MACOM Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.