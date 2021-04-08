Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Buys 3,920 Shares of Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 256,942 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,920 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.80% of Albany International worth $18,865,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Albany International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in Albany International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $66,000. First Bank & Trust increased its position in Albany International by 42.3% in the 4th quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,498 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Albany International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new position in Albany International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $222,000. 92.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:AIN opened at $84.76 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.80, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.43 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.17. Albany International Corp. has a 12 month low of $43.16 and a 12 month high of $89.80.

Albany International (NYSE:AIN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The textile maker reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $226.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $211.88 million. Albany International had a net margin of 10.76% and a return on equity of 17.39%. Equities analysts predict that Albany International Corp. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 19th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 18th. Albany International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.46%.

In other Albany International news, SVP Robert Alan Hansen sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.64, for a total value of $82,640.00. Also, VP David M. Pawlick sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.29, for a total transaction of $158,580.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,314 shares in the company, valued at $183,477.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,600 shares of company stock worth $289,382 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.73% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on AIN. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Albany International in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Albany International from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Albany International from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Albany International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.17.

Albany International Profile

Albany International Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the textile and materials processing business. The company operates in two segments, Machine Clothing (MC) and Albany Engineered Composites (AEC). The MC segment designs, manufactures, and markets paper machine clothing for use in manufacturing papers, paperboards, tissues, and towels.

