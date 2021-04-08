Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Decreases Stake in Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. reduced its stake in Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 279,613 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 7,480 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.96% of Herc worth $18,570,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Herc by 95.0% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 81,865 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,191,000 after buying an additional 39,880 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Herc by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,168 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $561,000 after buying an additional 1,067 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Herc by 277.6% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 35,877 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,396,000 after buying an additional 26,375 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Herc by 679.6% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 10,400 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 9,066 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Herc by 111.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 456,465 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $18,081,000 after buying an additional 240,126 shares during the last quarter. 94.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HRI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Northcoast Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Herc in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Herc from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Herc from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of Herc in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Herc from $80.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Herc has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.67.

Herc stock opened at $96.06 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $92.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.43. Herc Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.00 and a 1 year high of $110.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 3.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28.

Herc (NYSE:HRI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The transportation company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.34. Herc had a net margin of 4.07% and a return on equity of 13.48%. The firm had revenue of $520.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $483.75 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Herc Holdings Inc. will post 2.66 EPS for the current year.

Herc Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental supplier. It rents aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction, and lighting equipment, as well as generators, and safety supplies and expendables; and provides ProSolutions, an industry specific solution based services, such as pumping solutions, power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, and studio and production equipment.

