Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Decreases Stake in R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. reduced its stake in R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM) by 9.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 754,717 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock after selling 82,859 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.65% of R1 RCM worth $18,129,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in R1 RCM by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 17,974 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of R1 RCM by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 64,892 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $1,559,000 after buying an additional 3,043 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in shares of R1 RCM during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $467,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of R1 RCM during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $192,000. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its stake in shares of R1 RCM by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 258,050 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $6,198,000 after buying an additional 2,170 shares during the period. 81.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get R1 RCM alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on R1 RCM from $20.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Cowen boosted their target price on R1 RCM from $22.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered R1 RCM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on R1 RCM from $27.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.67.

NASDAQ RCM opened at $24.50 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.74. R1 RCM Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.34 and a twelve month high of $31.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.40 billion, a PE ratio of 272.25, a P/E/G ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $26.40 and its 200 day moving average is $22.79.

R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The healthcare provider reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06. R1 RCM had a return on equity of 117.07% and a net margin of 3.69%. The business had revenue of $328.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $316.65 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that R1 RCM Inc. will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In other R1 RCM news, insider Gary Steven Long sold 36,977 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.04, for a total value of $925,904.08. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 214,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,369,477.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO John M. Sparby sold 17,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.01, for a total value of $488,774.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 202,843 shares in the company, valued at $5,681,632.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 135,092 shares of company stock worth $3,687,732 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 59.40% of the company’s stock.

About R1 RCM

R1 RCM Inc provides revenue cycle management (RCM) for healthcare providers in the United States. The company offers end-to-end RCM services to manage their revenue cycle operations that encompass patient registration, insurance and benefit verification, medical treatment documentation and coding, bill preparation, and collections from patients and payers.

Further Reading: What Are Treasury Bonds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RCM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM).

Receive News & Ratings for R1 RCM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for R1 RCM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.