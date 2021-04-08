Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $18.54 Million Holdings in South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 860,238 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,858 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.86% of South Jersey Industries worth $18,539,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SJI. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in South Jersey Industries by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,831,677 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $341,172,000 after acquiring an additional 812,302 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in South Jersey Industries by 28.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,973,230 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,523,000 after acquiring an additional 439,427 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in South Jersey Industries by 45.5% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 824,759 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $17,773,000 after acquiring an additional 257,802 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in South Jersey Industries by 58.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 692,505 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $14,924,000 after acquiring an additional 255,128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in South Jersey Industries by 47.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 691,756 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $13,330,000 after acquiring an additional 222,620 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America upgraded South Jersey Industries from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on South Jersey Industries from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on South Jersey Industries in a report on Thursday, December 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded South Jersey Industries from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on South Jersey Industries from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.63.

Shares of SJI stock opened at $24.25 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.38. South Jersey Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $18.24 and a one year high of $30.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a PE ratio of 21.65, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.27.

South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.08. South Jersey Industries had a return on equity of 8.95% and a net margin of 8.39%. The business had revenue of $485.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $477.72 million. As a group, research analysts expect that South Jersey Industries, Inc. will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th were issued a $0.3025 dividend. This represents a $1.21 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 16th. South Jersey Industries’s payout ratio is presently 108.04%.

South Jersey Industries Profile

South Jersey Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides energy-related products and services. The company engages in the purchase, transmission, and sale of natural gas. It also sells natural gas and pipeline transportation capacity on a wholesale basis to residential, commercial, and industrial customers on the interstate pipeline system, as well as transports natural gas purchased directly from producers or suppliers to customers.

