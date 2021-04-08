Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $18.71 Million Stock Position in Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,250,313 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,023 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 1.48% of Kite Realty Group Trust worth $18,705,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in Kite Realty Group Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Kite Realty Group Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Kite Realty Group Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Kite Realty Group Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Kite Realty Group Trust by 33.2% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,337 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 832 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Kite Realty Group Trust alerts:

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $14.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Capital One Financial reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.67.

Shares of NYSE:KRG opened at $19.74 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 282.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.08 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 2.11. Kite Realty Group Trust has a 1 year low of $7.21 and a 1 year high of $21.46.

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.01. Kite Realty Group Trust had a net margin of 2.15% and a return on equity of 0.47%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Kite Realty Group Trust will post 1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 8th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.44%. This is a boost from Kite Realty Group Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 7th. Kite Realty Group Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.14%.

About Kite Realty Group Trust

Kite Realty Group Trust is a full-service, vertically integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that provides communities with convenient and beneficial shopping experiences. We connect consumers to retailers in desirable markets through our portfolio of neighborhood, community, and lifestyle centers.

Read More: Trading on Margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG).

Receive News & Ratings for Kite Realty Group Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kite Realty Group Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.