Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $19.16 Million Stock Holdings in MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE:MFA)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE:MFA) by 5.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,924,930 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 235,750 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 1.09% of MFA Financial worth $19,158,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of MFA Financial by 41.0% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 496,061 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,930,000 after acquiring an additional 144,361 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of MFA Financial by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 299,301 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,165,000 after acquiring an additional 11,867 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of MFA Financial by 80.6% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 100,670 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $392,000 after acquiring an additional 44,915 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of MFA Financial in the third quarter worth $117,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of MFA Financial by 29.6% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,820,958 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,974,000 after acquiring an additional 644,637 shares during the last quarter. 49.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get MFA Financial alerts:

MFA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MFA Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of MFA Financial from $3.50 to $4.25 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.00.

MFA Financial stock opened at $4.14 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.86 and a beta of 1.65. MFA Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $1.33 and a one year high of $4.37. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.63.

MFA Financial (NYSE:MFA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. MFA Financial had a positive return on equity of 11.32% and a negative net margin of 118.04%. Equities research analysts forecast that MFA Financial, Inc. will post -0.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.25%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. MFA Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.96%.

About MFA Financial

MFA Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. The company invests in residential mortgage assets, including non-agency mortgage-backed securities (MBS), agency MBS, and credit risk transfer securities; residential whole loans, including purchased performing loans, purchased credit deteriorated, and non-performing loans; and mortgage servicing rights related assets.

Further Reading: 52-Week Highs and Lows



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE:MFA).

Receive News & Ratings for MFA Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MFA Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.