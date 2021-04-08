Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Purchases 29,700 Shares of Washington Federal, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Washington Federal, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 743,824 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,700 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.98% of Washington Federal worth $19,147,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Washington Federal by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,265,609 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $238,496,000 after purchasing an additional 345,223 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its position in Washington Federal by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,799,338 shares of the bank’s stock worth $46,315,000 after acquiring an additional 120,842 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Washington Federal by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,497,845 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,555,000 after acquiring an additional 77,223 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Washington Federal by 134.0% in the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,306,873 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,639,000 after acquiring an additional 748,399 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in Washington Federal by 66.9% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,226,768 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,576,000 after acquiring an additional 491,895 shares during the period. 82.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Washington Federal from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 21st.

Shares of WAFD stock opened at $30.94 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.81 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. Washington Federal, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.01 and a 52 week high of $34.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.54.

Washington Federal (NASDAQ:WAFD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 13th. The bank reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $134.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.60 million. Washington Federal had a net margin of 24.41% and a return on equity of 7.59%. Analysts forecast that Washington Federal, Inc. will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th were paid a $0.23 dividend. This is an increase from Washington Federal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%. Washington Federal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.00%.

Washington Federal Profile

Washington Federal, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Washington Federal Bank, National Association that provides lending, depository, insurance, and other banking services in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including business and personal checking accounts, and term certificates of deposit, as well as money market accounts and passbook savings accounts.

