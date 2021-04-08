Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Purchases 7,403 Shares of LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH) by 4.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 172,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,403 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.69% of LGI Homes worth $18,266,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in LGI Homes by 28.2% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 66,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,004,000 after acquiring an additional 14,571 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in LGI Homes by 0.3% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 33,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,917,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC increased its position in LGI Homes by 37.6% in the third quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 83,365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,685,000 after buying an additional 22,765 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in LGI Homes by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 6,634 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $702,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in LGI Homes in the third quarter worth about $231,000. 89.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded LGI Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on LGI Homes in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Wedbush upped their price target on LGI Homes from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on LGI Homes in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. LGI Homes currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $120.86.

In related news, CFO Charles Michael Merdian sold 9,346 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.58, for a total transaction of $1,295,168.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 115,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,014,581.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, COO Michael Larry Snider sold 3,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.26, for a total value of $501,501.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 121,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,840,527.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 73,092 shares of company stock valued at $10,099,846. 12.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of LGI Homes stock opened at $154.84 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $133.37 and a 200 day moving average of $117.34. LGI Homes, Inc. has a 12 month low of $43.35 and a 12 month high of $157.65. The firm has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a PE ratio of 15.61 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 12.91, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $5.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.94 by $1.24. LGI Homes had a return on equity of 24.77% and a net margin of 12.15%. The company had revenue of $897.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $594.33 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 48.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that LGI Homes, Inc. will post 10.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LGI Homes, Inc designs, constructs, and sells homes in the United States. It offers entry-level homes, such as detached and attached homes, and move-up homes under the LGI Homes brand name; and luxury series homes under the Terrata Homes brand name. As of December 31, 2020, it owned 113 communities. The company serves in Texas, Arizona, Florida, Georgia, New Mexico, Colorado, North Carolina, South Carolina, Washington, Tennessee, Minnesota, Oklahoma, Alabama, California, Oregon, Nevada, West Virginia, Virginia, and Pennsylvania.

