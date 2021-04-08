Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Raises Position in Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 967,374 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,491 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.57% of Univar Solutions worth $18,390,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Univar Solutions in the first quarter worth approximately $49,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Univar Solutions by 903.2% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,336 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $192,000 after buying an additional 10,206 shares during the period. Weld Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Univar Solutions in the third quarter worth approximately $201,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Univar Solutions in the third quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Univar Solutions in the fourth quarter worth approximately $294,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.58% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Christopher D. Pappas bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $20.45 per share, with a total value of $204,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 40,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $821,312.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE UNVR opened at $22.13 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a PE ratio of 122.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.15 and a beta of 1.98. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.19. Univar Solutions Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.79 and a 12-month high of $22.65.

Univar Solutions (NYSE:UNVR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01. Univar Solutions had a return on equity of 12.65% and a net margin of 0.38%. On average, equities analysts predict that Univar Solutions Inc. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Univar Solutions in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.75.

Univar Solutions Inc distributes commodity and specialty chemical products, and related services worldwide. It also provides epoxy resins, polyurethanes, titanium dioxide, fumed silica, esters, plasticizers, silicones, and specialty amines; chemicals and service to midstream pipeline and downstream refinery operators; and commodity and specialty products for meat processing, baked goods, dairy, grain mill products, processed foods, carbonated soft drinks, fruit drinks, and alcoholic beverage markets.

