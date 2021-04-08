Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Raises Stake in The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO) by 4.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,171,653 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 96,848 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 1.79% of The GEO Group worth $19,241,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The GEO Group in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in The GEO Group by 56.3% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 5,553 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in The GEO Group in the first quarter worth $71,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in The GEO Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $98,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of The GEO Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $99,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.58% of the company’s stock.

GEO stock opened at $6.21 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $753.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.31, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85. The GEO Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.21 and a 12-month high of $15.45.

The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.07. The GEO Group had a return on equity of 16.58% and a net margin of 5.81%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. Equities analysts predict that The GEO Group, Inc. will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 25th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 22nd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 16.10%. The GEO Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.36%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut The GEO Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd.

The GEO Group (NYSE: GEO) is the first fully integrated equity real estate investment trust specializing in the design, financing, development, and operation of secure facilities, processing centers, and community reentry centers in the United States, Australia, South Africa, and the United Kingdom. GEO is a leading provider of enhanced in-custody rehabilitation, post-release support, electronic monitoring, and community-based programs.

