Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Sells 17,657 Shares of Paramount Group, Inc. (NYSE:PGRE)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Paramount Group, Inc. (NYSE:PGRE) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,062,038 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 17,657 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.94% of Paramount Group worth $18,641,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Paramount Group by 4,188.0% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,877,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $152,575,000 after acquiring an additional 16,484,165 shares during the last quarter. Spring Creek Capital LLC bought a new position in Paramount Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,161,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Paramount Group by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,336,225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $111,521,000 after acquiring an additional 851,241 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Paramount Group by 75.7% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,550,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,820,000 after acquiring an additional 667,713 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in Paramount Group by 160.3% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 898,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,126,000 after acquiring an additional 553,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Paramount Group stock opened at $10.39 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Paramount Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.54 and a twelve month high of $10.56. The stock has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.48 and a beta of 1.47. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.84 and its 200 day moving average is $8.67.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. Paramount Group’s dividend payout ratio is 28.57%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Paramount Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Mizuho raised shares of Paramount Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Paramount Group from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Paramount Group from $10.50 to $11.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.38.

About Paramount Group

Headquartered in New York City, Paramount Group, Inc is a fully-integrated real estate investment trust that owns, operates, manages, acquires and redevelops high-quality, Class A office properties located in select central business district submarkets of New York City and San Francisco. Paramount is focused on maximizing the value of its portfolio by leveraging the sought-after locations of its assets and its proven property management capabilities to attract and retain high-quality tenants.

