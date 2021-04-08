Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Sells 6,065 Shares of WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. reduced its position in WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 416,338 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 6,065 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.83% of WSFS Financial worth $18,686,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of WSFS Financial by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,764,668 shares of the bank’s stock worth $168,959,000 after purchasing an additional 252,047 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of WSFS Financial by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,032,306 shares of the bank’s stock worth $46,330,000 after purchasing an additional 127,037 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of WSFS Financial by 38.8% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,011,167 shares of the bank’s stock worth $45,381,000 after purchasing an additional 282,496 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of WSFS Financial by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 997,059 shares of the bank’s stock worth $44,748,000 after purchasing an additional 57,125 shares during the period. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of WSFS Financial by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 921,103 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,339,000 after purchasing an additional 22,496 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.76% of the company’s stock.

Get WSFS Financial alerts:

WSFS Financial stock opened at $50.00 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.38 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $50.56 and its 200 day moving average is $41.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. WSFS Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $21.00 and a 52-week high of $55.18.

WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $169.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.72 million. WSFS Financial had a net margin of 13.83% and a return on equity of 4.91%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that WSFS Financial Co. will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 11th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 10th. WSFS Financial’s payout ratio is 12.83%.

In other WSFS Financial news, Director Mark A. Turner sold 40,415 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.22, for a total transaction of $2,110,471.30. Following the transaction, the director now owns 103,654 shares in the company, valued at $5,412,811.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Richard Wright sold 3,099 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $161,148.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 56,369 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,931,188. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.85% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $55.00 target price (up previously from $50.00) on shares of WSFS Financial in a report on Monday, March 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of WSFS Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Boenning Scattergood reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of WSFS Financial in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of WSFS Financial in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of WSFS Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.00.

About WSFS Financial

WSFS Financial Corporation operates as the savings and loan holding company for the Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB that provides various banking services in the United States. It operates through three segments: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect, and Wealth Management. The company offers various deposit products, including savings accounts, demand deposits, interest-bearing demand deposits, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as jumbo certificates of deposit.

Recommended Story: Total Return

Receive News & Ratings for WSFS Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WSFS Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.