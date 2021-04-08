Charles Stanley Group (LON:CAY) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $275.86

Charles Stanley Group PLC (LON:CAY)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 275.86 ($3.60) and traded as high as GBX 312 ($4.08). Charles Stanley Group shares last traded at GBX 300 ($3.92), with a volume of 3,675 shares changing hands.

The firm has a market capitalization of £156.35 million and a PE ratio of 14.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 299.12 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 275.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.67.

About Charles Stanley Group (LON:CAY)

Charles Stanley Group PLC provides wealth management services in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three divisions: Investment Management Services, Financial Planning, and Charles Stanley Direct. The Investment Management Services division offers discretionary, advisory, and execution-only services to private clients, trusts, charities, and companies.

