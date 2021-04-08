ChartEx (CHART) Price Down 13.8% Over Last Week

ChartEx (CURRENCY:CHART) traded 2.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 8th. ChartEx has a total market capitalization of $1.70 million and $37,467.00 worth of ChartEx was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ChartEx coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0849 or 0.00000146 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, ChartEx has traded 13.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get ChartEx alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00001773 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001719 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $41.40 or 0.00071095 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $163.41 or 0.00280594 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.24 or 0.00005571 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $458.39 or 0.00787090 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57,897.80 or 0.99414749 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.28 or 0.00019371 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $408.55 or 0.00701510 BTC.

About ChartEx

ChartEx’s genesis date was May 25th, 2018. ChartEx’s total supply is 250,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,000,000 coins. The official website for ChartEx is chartex.pro . ChartEx’s official message board is medium.com/@chartexpro . ChartEx’s official Twitter account is @betonchart and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bet on Chart is a football betting platform powered by blockchain, where players can make in-play bets and follow the match at the same time. Every match is represented by a live chart, and the betting process is very similar to financial trading, players only need to predict where the chart is going to be within a certain time frame. BetOnChart (CHART) is an Ethereum-based token that serves as an in-game currency on the betting platform. “

ChartEx Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ChartEx directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ChartEx should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ChartEx using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ChartEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ChartEx and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.