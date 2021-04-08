ChartEx Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $108,342.00 (CHART)

ChartEx (CURRENCY:CHART) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on April 8th. ChartEx has a market capitalization of $1.72 million and approximately $108,342.00 worth of ChartEx was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ChartEx coin can now be bought for $0.0860 or 0.00000149 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, ChartEx has traded 11.4% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get ChartEx alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001731 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00001654 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.59 or 0.00070201 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $152.97 or 0.00264580 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.24 or 0.00005596 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $447.61 or 0.00774176 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $57,856.13 or 1.00066154 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $406.16 or 0.00702474 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.70 or 0.00016773 BTC.

ChartEx Coin Profile

ChartEx launched on May 25th, 2018. ChartEx’s total supply is 250,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,000,000 coins. ChartEx’s official Twitter account is @betonchart and its Facebook page is accessible here . ChartEx’s official message board is medium.com/@chartexpro . The official website for ChartEx is chartex.pro

According to CryptoCompare, “Bet on Chart is a football betting platform powered by blockchain, where players can make in-play bets and follow the match at the same time. Every match is represented by a live chart, and the betting process is very similar to financial trading, players only need to predict where the chart is going to be within a certain time frame. BetOnChart (CHART) is an Ethereum-based token that serves as an in-game currency on the betting platform. “

ChartEx Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ChartEx directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ChartEx should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ChartEx using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ChartEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ChartEx and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.