Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) Shares Sold by Schroder Investment Management Group

Schroder Investment Management Group lowered its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) by 63.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 867,478 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,523,989 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group owned about 0.60% of Check Point Software Technologies worth $115,296,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CHKP. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 65.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 248 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 384.7% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 286 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 524.5% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 306 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 216.0% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 414 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CHKP stock opened at $114.93 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $114.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $121.26. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 1-year low of $100.66 and a 1-year high of $139.26. The company has a market cap of $16.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.58, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.66.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The technology company reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.06. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 25.10% and a net margin of 41.47%. The firm had revenue of $563.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $556.03 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.02 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 6.04 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CHKP shares. Mizuho upped their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. BTIG Research upped their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $143.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. OTR Global upgraded Check Point Software Technologies to a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Check Point Software Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Check Point Software Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $141.00 to $134.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Check Point Software Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $124.85.

Check Point Software Technologies Company Profile

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network security, endpoint security, data security, and management solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th and 6th generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile; Check Point Network Security, security gateways and software platforms that support small business and large enterprise data center and telco-grade environment; and Check Point SandBlast family for threat prevention and zero-day protections.

