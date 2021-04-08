Chesswood Group (TSE:CHW) Price Target Increased to C$13.50 by Analysts at Cormark

Chesswood Group (TSE:CHW) had its price target hoisted by Cormark from C$11.75 to C$13.50 in a research report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Cormark’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 31.96% from the stock’s current price.

Shares of CHW stock traded up C$0.62 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting C$10.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 397,341 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,358. Chesswood Group has a 52-week low of C$3.33 and a 52-week high of C$10.30. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$9.18 and a 200 day moving average price of C$8.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 455.54, a quick ratio of 35.14 and a current ratio of 36.88. The stock has a market cap of C$166.29 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.31.

Chesswood Group Company Profile

Chesswood Group Limited, a financial services company, operates primarily in the specialty finance industry. It operates through Equipment Financing – U.S. and Equipment Financing Â- Canada segments. The Equipment Financing – U.S. segment offers micro and small-ticket commercial equipment financing to small and medium-sized businesses through a network of approximately 600 independent equipment finance broker firms in the lower 48 states of the United States.

