Chico’s FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.13 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Chico’s FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.13) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Chico’s FAS’s earnings. Chico’s FAS reported earnings per share of ($0.38) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 65.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Chico’s FAS will report full year earnings of ($0.32) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.32) to ($0.31). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.25 to $0.41. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Chico’s FAS.

Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The specialty retailer reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.36). The business had revenue of $386.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $447.60 million. Chico’s FAS had a negative return on equity of 38.38% and a negative net margin of 19.48%.

Several brokerages have commented on CHS. B. Riley boosted their target price on Chico’s FAS from $2.00 to $2.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Chico’s FAS in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Chico’s FAS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th.

NYSE CHS traded down $0.16 during trading on Thursday, hitting $3.21. 1,736,461 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,908,692. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market cap of $384.25 million, a PE ratio of -1.30 and a beta of 1.55. Chico’s FAS has a fifty-two week low of $0.91 and a fifty-two week high of $4.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.96.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CHS. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in Chico’s FAS by 71.1% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 28,631 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 11,897 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in shares of Chico’s FAS in the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Chico’s FAS by 110.4% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 54,872 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 28,794 shares during the period. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chico’s FAS in the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of Chico’s FAS by 229.4% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 41,298 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 28,759 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.09% of the company’s stock.

Chico's FAS, Inc operates as an omnichannel specialty retailer of women's private branded casual-to-dressy clothing, intimates, and complementary accessories. It operates under the Chico's, White House Black Market (WHBM), Soma, and TellTale brand names. The Chico's brand primarily sells private branded clothing focusing on women 45 and older.

