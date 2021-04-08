Chindata Group (NASDAQ:CD) Trading Down 6.6%

Shares of Chindata Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CD) were down 6.6% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $14.76 and last traded at $14.83. Approximately 4,085 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 1,028,834 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.87.

Several research analysts have weighed in on CD shares. UBS Group started coverage on Chindata Group in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Chindata Group in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.04 target price on the stock. Finally, DBS Vickers assumed coverage on Chindata Group in a research report on Friday, March 26th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Chindata Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.91.

Get Chindata Group alerts:

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $18.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.04.

Chindata Group (NASDAQ:CD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.44. The company had revenue of $84.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.08 million. On average, research analysts expect that Chindata Group Holdings Limited will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CD. Cutler Group LP bought a new stake in shares of Chindata Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chindata Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $162,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chindata Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $276,000. Point72 Europe London LLP bought a new stake in shares of Chindata Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $325,000. Finally, Infini Master Fund bought a new stake in shares of Chindata Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $367,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.93% of the company’s stock.

About Chindata Group (NASDAQ:CD)

Chindata Group Holdings Limited provides carrier-neutral hyper scale data center solutions in China, India, and Southeast Asia markets. It offers colocation and managed, energy procurement and transmission, infrastructure, and IT and network services. The company was formerly known as BCPE Bridge Stack Limited and changed its name to Chindata Group Holdings Limited in April 2020.

Featured Article: Understanding Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for Chindata Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chindata Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.