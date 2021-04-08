Chinook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KDNY) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Chinook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KDNY) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($1.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.82), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Chinook Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 215.80% and a negative return on equity of 112.72%.

KDNY opened at $14.75 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $621.83 million, a PE ratio of -4.10 and a beta of 0.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $16.88. Chinook Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $10.50 and a 1-year high of $21.68.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on KDNY. Zacks Investment Research raised Chinook Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Wedbush began coverage on Chinook Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Bloom Burton reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Chinook Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Chinook Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Chinook Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.29.

Chinook Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of precision medicines for kidney diseases. The company's lead clinical program is atrasentan, an investigational Phase III ready endothelin receptor antagonist for the treatment of IgA nephropathy and other primary glomerular diseases.

