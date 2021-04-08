ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES (NASDAQ:IMOS) Shares Gap Up to $31.91

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. (NASDAQ:IMOS)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $31.91, but opened at $33.29. ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES shares last traded at $33.29, with a volume of 21 shares.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.64 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.10.

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES (NASDAQ:IMOS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES had a net margin of 9.91% and a return on equity of 11.21%. The company had revenue of $224.70 million for the quarter.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IMOS. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES in the third quarter worth approximately $268,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES in the third quarter worth approximately $274,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES in the fourth quarter worth approximately $267,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES in the fourth quarter worth approximately $248,000. Finally, Boston Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES in the fourth quarter worth approximately $210,000.

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES Company Profile (NASDAQ:IMOS)

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. researches, develops, manufactures, and sells high integration and high precision integrated circuits, and related assembly and testing services. The company operates through Testing; Assembly; Testing and Assembly for Liquid Crystal Display and Other Flat-Panel Display Driver Semiconductors; and Bumping segments.

