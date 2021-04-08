Chrono.tech (TIME) Price Up 4.1% This Week

Chrono.tech (CURRENCY:TIME) traded up 3.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 8th. One Chrono.tech coin can now be purchased for $13.91 or 0.00023927 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Chrono.tech has traded up 4.1% against the U.S. dollar. Chrono.tech has a market cap of $9.88 million and $14,992.00 worth of Chrono.tech was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $32.19 or 0.00055372 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.13 or 0.00022594 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000348 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $374.19 or 0.00643759 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $48.69 or 0.00083774 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001722 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded up 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0235 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.58 or 0.00030244 BTC.

About Chrono.tech

TIME is a coin. It launched on December 8th, 2016. Chrono.tech’s total supply is 710,113 coins and its circulating supply is 710,112 coins. Chrono.tech’s official message board is blog.chrono.tech . Chrono.tech’s official Twitter account is @ChronobankNews and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Chrono.tech is https://reddit.com/r/ChronoBank and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Chrono.tech is chrono.tech

According to CryptoCompare, “Time is an Ethereum-based token issued by Chronobank. It allows users to receive dividends from the fees and issuance of Labor-Hour Tokens (LHT) in the Chronobank system. Chronobank is a system designed to tokenize labour-hours using blockchain technology. The system leverages smart contract techniques to automate a process whereby a country-specific ‘labour-hour’ token may be redeemed for real labour-hours via legally binding (traditional) contracts with labour-offering companies. The proposed ‘stable-coin’ LHT implementation provides a non-volatile, inflation-resistant digital asset transfer system. “

Buying and Selling Chrono.tech

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chrono.tech directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Chrono.tech should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Chrono.tech using one of the exchanges listed above.

