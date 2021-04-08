Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) Shares Acquired by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) by 7.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,353,134 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 95,908 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.55% of Church & Dwight worth $118,034,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 7.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 854,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,044,000 after purchasing an additional 58,091 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its stake in Church & Dwight by 25.3% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 29,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,787,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Weld Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Church & Dwight during the third quarter worth approximately $375,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its stake in Church & Dwight by 367.6% in the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 3,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 3,007 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,851,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CHD opened at $87.86 on Thursday. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $66.69 and a 1 year high of $98.96. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.34, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.36.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.01. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 16.44% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. Church & Dwight’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th were paid a dividend of $0.2525 per share. This represents a $1.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 12th. This is a boost from Church & Dwight’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Church & Dwight’s payout ratio is currently 40.89%.

In other Church & Dwight news, Director Penry W. Price sold 12,632 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total value of $1,042,140.00. Also, Director James Craigie acquired 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $80.26 per share, for a total transaction of $481,560.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 9,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $789,116.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $93.00 to $92.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Church & Dwight from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on Church & Dwight from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.19.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; FLAWLESS products; and cold remedy products under the ZICAM brand.

