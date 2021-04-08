Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) Shares Sold by First Financial Bank Trust Division

First Financial Bank Trust Division lowered its holdings in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) by 11.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 13,603 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,779 shares during the quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $1,188,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CHD. Fundsmith LLP purchased a new position in shares of Church & Dwight in the fourth quarter valued at $491,210,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Church & Dwight in the 4th quarter valued at about $204,485,000. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Church & Dwight by 81.0% during the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 3,442,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,320,000 after acquiring an additional 1,540,259 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Church & Dwight by 27.9% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,335,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,491,000 after acquiring an additional 291,710 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 122.8% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 385,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,646,000 after purchasing an additional 212,593 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.40% of the company’s stock.

Church & Dwight stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Thursday, reaching $87.78. The company had a trading volume of 5,625 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,526,654. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $66.69 and a 12-month high of $98.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $82.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.34, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.36.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.01. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 16.44%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th were issued a $0.2525 dividend. This represents a $1.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. This is an increase from Church & Dwight’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 12th. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.89%.

In other Church & Dwight news, Director Penry W. Price sold 12,632 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total transaction of $1,042,140.00. Also, Director James Craigie acquired 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $80.26 per share, with a total value of $481,560.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $789,116.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

CHD has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Church & Dwight from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Bank of America cut their price target on Church & Dwight from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Church & Dwight from $93.00 to $92.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.19.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; FLAWLESS products; and cold remedy products under the ZICAM brand.

