Churchill Capital Corp II (NYSE:CCX) Coverage Initiated at DA Davidson

Research analysts at DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Churchill Capital Corp II (NYSE:CCX) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.
Separately, Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Churchill Capital Corp II in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock.
Churchill Capital Corp II stock remained flat at $$10.03 during midday trading on Thursday. 7,338 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,617,805. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.21. Churchill Capital Corp II has a 12 month low of $9.80 and a 12 month high of $11.99.
About Churchill Capital Corp II
Churchill Capital Corp II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as Hornblower Acquisition Corp. Churchill Capital Corp II was founded in 2019 and is based in New York, New York.
Featured Article: What is a back-end load?
Receive News & Ratings for Churchill Capital Corp II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Churchill Capital Corp II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.