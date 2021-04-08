Churchill Capital Corp II (NYSE:CCX) Coverage Initiated at DA Davidson

Research analysts at DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Churchill Capital Corp II (NYSE:CCX) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Separately, Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Churchill Capital Corp II in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock.

Churchill Capital Corp II stock remained flat at $$10.03 during midday trading on Thursday. 7,338 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,617,805. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.21. Churchill Capital Corp II has a 12 month low of $9.80 and a 12 month high of $11.99.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CCX. Garde Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Churchill Capital Corp II during the 4th quarter valued at $113,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Churchill Capital Corp II in the 3rd quarter worth $158,000. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Churchill Capital Corp II in the 4th quarter worth $172,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Churchill Capital Corp II by 360.2% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 18,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after buying an additional 14,637 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of Churchill Capital Corp II in the 4th quarter worth $230,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.73% of the company’s stock.

About Churchill Capital Corp II

Churchill Capital Corp II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as Hornblower Acquisition Corp. Churchill Capital Corp II was founded in 2019 and is based in New York, New York.

