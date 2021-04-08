CIBC Boosts The North West (OTCMKTS:NNWWF) Price Target to $38.00

The North West (OTCMKTS:NNWWF) had its target price hoisted by investment analysts at CIBC from $37.00 to $38.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. CIBC’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 30.39% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of The North West from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Shares of The North West stock remained flat at $$29.14 during trading hours on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 8 shares, compared to its average volume of 308. The North West has a twelve month low of $16.26 and a twelve month high of $29.14. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.86.

The North West Company Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of food and everyday products and services to rural communities and urban neighborhood markets in Canada, Alaska, the South Pacific, and the Caribbean. The company's Canadian operations comprise 117 Northern stores, which offers food, financial services, and general merchandise; 5 NorthMart stores that provides fresh foods, apparel, and health products and services; 44 Giant Tiger junior discount stores, which offers family fashion, household products, and food; 22 Quickstop convenience stores that provides ready-to-eat foods, and fuel and related services; 1 Solo Market store for rural market; 1 Valu Lots discount center and direct-to-customer food distribution outlet; 2 Pharmacy and Convenience stores; and 1 North West Company Fur Marketing outlet that offers wild furs, handicrafts, and authentic Canadian heritage products.

