CIBC Boosts The North West (TSE:NWC) Price Target to C$38.00

The North West (TSE:NWC) had its price objective hoisted by equities research analysts at CIBC to C$38.00 in a report released on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. CIBC’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 1.14% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on NWC. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on The North West from C$33.00 to C$35.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of The North West from C$36.00 to C$38.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of The North West from C$38.00 to C$36.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 8th.

Get The North West alerts:

Shares of TSE NWC traded up C$1.57 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting C$37.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 78,365 shares, compared to its average volume of 142,344. The North West has a 12 month low of C$22.40 and a 12 month high of C$37.82. The stock has a market cap of C$1.83 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.09, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.37. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$34.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$33.83.

The North West Company Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of food and everyday products and services to rural communities and urban neighborhood markets in Canada, Alaska, the South Pacific, and the Caribbean. The company's Canadian operations comprise 117 Northern stores, which offers food, financial services, and general merchandise; 5 NorthMart stores that provides fresh foods, apparel, and health products and services; 44 Giant Tiger junior discount stores, which offers family fashion, household products, and food; 22 Quickstop convenience stores that provides ready-to-eat foods, and fuel and related services; 1 Solo Market store for rural market; 1 Valu Lots discount center and direct-to-customer food distribution outlet; 2 Pharmacy and Convenience stores; and 1 North West Company Fur Marketing outlet that offers wild furs, handicrafts, and authentic Canadian heritage products.

Featured Story: What is the return on assets formula?

Receive News & Ratings for The North West Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The North West and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.