CIBC Lowers Equinox Gold (NYSEMKT:EQX) Price Target to $14.00

Equinox Gold (NYSEMKT:EQX) had its target price decreased by CIBC from $19.00 to $14.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on EQX. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Equinox Gold from $20.50 to $19.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Equinox Gold from $19.25 to $18.25 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 11th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Equinox Gold from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, National Bank Financial reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Equinox Gold in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.94.

The company has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.71 and a beta of 1.14.

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral deposits. The company primarily explores for gold, copper, and silver deposits. Its principal properties include the Aurizona gold mine covering a total land package of approximately 107,023 hectares located in MaranhÃ£o State, Brazil; and the Mesquite gold mine and the Castle Mountain property situated in California, the United States.

