Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. Expected to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of ($0.17) Per Share (NASDAQ:CDTX)

Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDTX) – Investment analysts at Wedbush upped their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Cidara Therapeutics in a research note issued on Monday, April 5th. Wedbush analyst R. Driscoll now forecasts that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of ($0.17) for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.18). Wedbush also issued estimates for Cidara Therapeutics’ Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.27) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.28) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.25) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.97) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.70) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.63) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.17) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.44) EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Aegis initiated coverage on shares of Cidara Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Cidara Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cidara Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.42.

CDTX opened at $2.30 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $110.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.32 and a beta of 1.66. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.51. Cidara Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $1.82 and a 1 year high of $4.45.

Cidara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CDTX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.25). Cidara Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 165.58% and a negative net margin of 662.48%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Cidara Therapeutics by 24.3% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,559,654 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,119,000 after acquiring an additional 304,954 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its holdings in shares of Cidara Therapeutics by 594.7% in the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 179,515 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 153,676 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cidara Therapeutics by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,703,336 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,854,000 after buying an additional 115,346 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Cidara Therapeutics by 627.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 95,481 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $191,000 after buying an additional 82,349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Cidara Therapeutics by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 466,649 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,330,000 after buying an additional 41,957 shares during the period. 60.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cidara Therapeutics Company Profile

Cidara Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel anti-infectives for the treatment of diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is rezafungin acetate, a novel molecule in the echinocandin class of antifungals for the treatment and prevention of serious invasive fungal infections, including candidemia and invasive candidiasis, which are fungal infections associated with high mortality rates.

