Cincinnati Bell (NYSE:CBB) Reaches New 52-Week High at $15.46

Cincinnati Bell Inc. (NYSE:CBB)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $15.46 and last traded at $15.46, with a volume of 471739 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $15.38.

The company has a market cap of $787.05 million, a PE ratio of -9.61 and a beta of 0.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.24.

Get Cincinnati Bell alerts:

Cincinnati Bell (NYSE:CBB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $410.30 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cincinnati Bell Inc. will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in Cincinnati Bell during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cincinnati Bell during the 4th quarter valued at $186,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Cincinnati Bell during the 4th quarter valued at $283,000. ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its stake in Cincinnati Bell by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 18,994 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 1,688 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. boosted its stake in Cincinnati Bell by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 25,745 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.42% of the company’s stock.

Cincinnati Bell Company Profile (NYSE:CBB)

Cincinnati Bell Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides diversified telecommunications and technology services to residential and business customers in the United States. It operates in two segments, Entertainment and Communications, and IT Services and Hardware. The Entertainment and Communications segment offers data services, including high-speed Internet access, data transport, and interconnection services, as well as metro-Ethernet products; and voice local services, as well as long distance, digital trunking, switched access, and other value-added services, such as caller identification, voicemail, call waiting, and call return.

Further Reading: What is a Buy-Side Analyst?

Receive News & Ratings for Cincinnati Bell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cincinnati Bell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.