CITIC (OTCMKTS:CTPCY) Stock Price Up 10.5%

Posted by on Apr 8th, 2021


CITIC Limited (OTCMKTS:CTPCY) shares rose 10.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $4.93 and last traded at $4.84. Approximately 3,008 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 54% from the average daily volume of 6,510 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.38.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.19.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Monday, June 14th will be paid a $0.229 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 11th.

About CITIC (OTCMKTS:CTPCY)

CITIC Limited operates in the financial services, resources and energy, manufacturing, engineering contracting, and real estate businesses in China and internationally. The company offers banking products and services; investment banking, brokerage, securities trading and lending, and asset management services; financial, wealth management, and trust services; and life, health, and accident insurance, as well as reinsurance products.

