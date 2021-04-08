CITIC (OTCMKTS:CTPCY) Stock Price Up 10.5%

CITIC Limited (OTCMKTS:CTPCY) shares rose 10.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $4.93 and last traded at $4.84. Approximately 3,008 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 54% from the average daily volume of 6,510 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.38.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.19.

Get CITIC alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Monday, June 14th will be paid a $0.229 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 11th.

CITIC Limited operates in the financial services, resources and energy, manufacturing, engineering contracting, and real estate businesses in China and internationally. The company offers banking products and services; investment banking, brokerage, securities trading and lending, and asset management services; financial, wealth management, and trust services; and life, health, and accident insurance, as well as reinsurance products.

Recommended Story: Asset Allocation Models, Which is Right For You?

Receive News & Ratings for CITIC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CITIC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.