Citigroup (C) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Citigroup (NYSE:C) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, April 15th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.98 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 14th. The company reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.74. The business had revenue of $16.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.71 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.63% and a net margin of 13.17%. The firm’s revenue was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.90 EPS. On average, analysts expect Citigroup to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $8 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Citigroup stock opened at $72.69 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $70.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.18. Citigroup has a one year low of $38.76 and a one year high of $76.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $151.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.45, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.95.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 30th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. Citigroup’s payout ratio is presently 41.80%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on C shares. Edward Jones lowered Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Citigroup from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Citigroup from $74.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.66.

About Citigroup

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

