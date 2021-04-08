Citigroup Reiterates “Buy” Rating for International Consolidated Airlines Group (OTCMKTS:ICAGY)

International Consolidated Airlines Group (OTCMKTS:ICAGY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Citigroup in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

ICAGY has been the subject of several other reports. Peel Hunt raised International Consolidated Airlines Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Kepler Capital Markets cut International Consolidated Airlines Group from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised International Consolidated Airlines Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised International Consolidated Airlines Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised International Consolidated Airlines Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. International Consolidated Airlines Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.25.

International Consolidated Airlines Group stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $6.08. 313,166 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 687,686. International Consolidated Airlines Group has a twelve month low of $2.39 and a twelve month high of $14.23. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.40, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market cap of $6.04 billion, a PE ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 2.39.

International Consolidated Airlines Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of passenger and cargo transportation services in the United Kingdom, Spain, Ireland, the United States, and rest of the world. The company operates under the British Airways, Iberia, Vueling, Aer Lingus, and LEVEL brands.

