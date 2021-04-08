Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) Shares Bought by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) by 29.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 51,280 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,776 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Citrix Systems were worth $6,672,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in shares of Citrix Systems by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 791 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Citrix Systems by 20.8% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 545 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Citrix Systems by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC now owns 1,550 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Wolf Group Capital Advisors boosted its position in shares of Citrix Systems by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Wolf Group Capital Advisors now owns 15,136 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $1,969,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Citrix Systems by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 9,829 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $1,278,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. 87.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CTXS stock opened at $142.68 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $17.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.18. Citrix Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $111.26 and a fifty-two week high of $173.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $135.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $131.03.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 18th. The cloud computing company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $810.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $781.55 million. Citrix Systems had a net margin of 18.52% and a return on equity of 391.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.71 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Citrix Systems, Inc. will post 3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. This is a positive change from Citrix Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Citrix Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.84%.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Citrix Systems from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.54.

In related news, CMO Timothy A. Minahan sold 4,276 shares of Citrix Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.55, for a total value of $592,439.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 67,818 shares in the company, valued at $9,396,183.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CMO Timothy A. Minahan sold 16,641 shares of Citrix Systems stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.50, for a total transaction of $2,354,701.50. Insiders have sold 70,861 shares of company stock worth $9,874,366 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Citrix Systems, Inc, an enterprise software company, provides workspace, app delivery and security, and professional services worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Workspace; Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops; Citrix Content Collaboration, a cloud-based file sharing and storage solution, which provides enterprise-class data services on various corporate and personal mobile devices for businesses; Citrix Endpoint Management for mobility and device management capabilities; Citrix Analytics for Security that assesses the behavior of Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, and Citrix Workspace users and applies actions to protect sensitive corporate information; Citrix Analytics for Performance that uses machine learning to quantify user experience; Citrix Secure Workspace Access, which provides an end-to-end solution to implement Zero Trust principles; and Citrix Secure Internet Access, which provides a solution that protects direct internet access for branch and remote workers using unsanctioned apps.

