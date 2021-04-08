Civeo Co. (NYSE:CVEO) Major Shareholder Sells $163,222.92 in Stock

Civeo Co. (NYSE:CVEO) major shareholder Lance Torgerson sold 10,227 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.96, for a total value of $163,222.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Lance Torgerson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 5th, Lance Torgerson sold 4,569 shares of Civeo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.68, for a total value of $71,641.92.

On Wednesday, March 31st, Lance Torgerson sold 10,945 shares of Civeo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.34, for a total value of $167,896.30.

On Monday, March 29th, Lance Torgerson sold 11,901 shares of Civeo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.87, for a total value of $188,868.87.

On Friday, March 26th, Lance Torgerson sold 12,280 shares of Civeo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.67, for a total value of $192,427.60.

On Wednesday, March 24th, Lance Torgerson sold 12,321 shares of Civeo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.23, for a total value of $187,648.83.

On Monday, March 22nd, Lance Torgerson sold 12,318 shares of Civeo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.61, for a total value of $192,283.98.

On Friday, March 19th, Lance Torgerson sold 11,095 shares of Civeo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.35, for a total value of $181,403.25.

On Wednesday, March 17th, Lance Torgerson sold 12,098 shares of Civeo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.63, for a total value of $213,287.74.

On Friday, March 12th, Lance Torgerson sold 11,859 shares of Civeo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.17, for a total value of $215,478.03.

On Monday, March 15th, Lance Torgerson sold 35,408 shares of Civeo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.31, for a total value of $648,320.48.

Shares of CVEO traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $16.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 66,645 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,075. The business has a fifty day moving average of $17.62 and a 200 day moving average of $14.24. The company has a market cap of $232.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.33 and a beta of 4.02. Civeo Co. has a 1 year low of $4.08 and a 1 year high of $20.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Civeo (NYSE:CVEO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The business services provider reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.33. Civeo had a positive return on equity of 0.38% and a negative net margin of 30.10%. On average, analysts predict that Civeo Co. will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVEO. Berman Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Civeo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in Civeo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $150,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in Civeo in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Civeo during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Civeo by 103.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 208,624 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 105,892 shares during the period.

Several analysts recently commented on CVEO shares. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $2.50 target price on shares of Civeo in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Civeo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th.

Civeo Company Profile

Civeo Corporation provides hospitality services to the natural resource industry in Canada, Australia, and the United States. The company develops lodges and villages; and mobile accommodations, including modular, skid-mounted accommodation, and central facilities that provide long-term and temporary work force accommodations.

