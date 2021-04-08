Clever DeFi (CLVA) One Day Volume Tops $339,658.00

Clever DeFi (CURRENCY:CLVA) traded up 1.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on April 8th. Clever DeFi has a total market cap of $7.88 million and approximately $339,658.00 worth of Clever DeFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Clever DeFi coin can currently be purchased for $13.12 or 0.00022589 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Clever DeFi has traded 53.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00001773 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001723 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $41.44 or 0.00071337 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $154.95 or 0.00266737 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.21 or 0.00005529 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $459.14 or 0.00790392 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58,365.63 or 1.00475042 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.73 or 0.00018474 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $408.86 or 0.00703839 BTC.

Clever DeFi Profile

Clever DeFi’s total supply is 601,634 coins and its circulating supply is 600,244 coins. Clever DeFi’s official Twitter account is @cleverdefi

