CloakCoin (CLOAK) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $2,972.00

CloakCoin (CURRENCY:CLOAK) traded up 2.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 8th. One CloakCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.41 or 0.00000705 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, CloakCoin has traded 11.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. CloakCoin has a market cap of $2.30 million and approximately $2,972.00 worth of CloakCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.13 or 0.00005401 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded up 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00004397 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001373 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000269 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000263 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.44 or 0.00019748 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Opal (OPAL) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0145 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Datacoin (DTC) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

BoostCoin (BOST) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About CloakCoin

CLOAK is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 3rd, 2014. CloakCoin’s total supply is 5,616,830 coins. CloakCoin’s official website is www.cloakcoin.com . The official message board for CloakCoin is www.cloakcoin.com/en/blog . CloakCoin’s official Twitter account is @CloakCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for CloakCoin is /r/Cloak_Coin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “CloakCoin (CLOAK) is an X13 crypto coin that is attempting to introduce anonymity features via exchanges. The team has a core set of four developers workig to implement these attributes. The PoW block reward is a flat 496 coins and will stop after seven days where PoS takes precedence at 6% per annum. There was no premine and the block time is set to 60 seconds. “

Buying and Selling CloakCoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CloakCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CloakCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CloakCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

